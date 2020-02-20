LAKE JACKSON — Staff and city representatives are trying to get “back on track” after feeling like the Alden subdivision developers were moving too fast and lowering standards.
The standards proposed in the planned unit development, or PUD, have reached the “lowest common denominator” in the developers’ zeal to make things flexible and close on the land by March, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
The PUD is intended to set standards for the potential Alden subdivision, which will cover 987 acres north of FM 2004, west of Highway 288 and south of Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport. The developers intend to bring single-family houses and multi-family apartment buildings, providing about 2,000 new places to live. They also are planning acres of commercial development, parks, lakes, detention ponds, an elementary school and age-restricted living.
Yenne and Mayor Bob Sipple met with Developer Jim Noteware on Monday and went through each item of the PUD proposal line by line, Yenne told City Council during its meeting Monday evening.
The PUD agreement is created to set standards that would allow the subdivision as a whole to function under different rules than elsewhere in the city.
For example, Kathryn Parker of META Planning said in a workshop last week that the developers hoped that rather than a requirement that allowed acreage of a specific part of the development, like single-family housing, to increase or decrease 15 percent in the same spot, like a balloon inflating, they could split off and put some acreage in a different area without the typical allowance process.
This is because Noteware does not yet know where he wants all of the apartment buildings, Yenne said. In maps shown to the city, the apartments are planned to be on the eastern portion of the development along Highway 288.
Staff want to know where the apartments are going be constructed and that they will be kept keep all together before approving the plan, Yenne said. At the workshop, multiple planning commissioners and councilmen told Parker they are not interested in straying from the contiguous requirement.
The current proposed structure of the PUD would result in lowered standards, Yenne said. While Yenne knows Noteware intends to turn the development into a top-notch community, if Noteware were to leave eventually and someone else came in to run it, that person could turn the property into something the city doesn’t want, he said.
A proposed 40-foot lot width is among the city’s concerns, Yenne said. Noteware is hoping for a minimum 45-foot lot width, but if he leaves, another developer could fill the subdivision with 40-foot lots and starter homes, he said.
Lake Jackson hired consultant Sue Darcy to help the city with this PUD, as she has done for other large developments in Brazoria County, including Meridiana in Rosharon.
A week before Monday’s meeting, the city had no context of what the developers were requesting in the PUD, so they were caught off guard, Darcy said.
The city is also using guidelines developed in 2008, the first time this subdivision was ready to take off before the recession, Darcy said. Those guidelines need updating, since there was littel development between Alden and Shadow Creek Ranch in Pearland at that time, she said.
“Not that your manual is outmoded, but it might be outdated in a technical fashion and market context,” Darcy said.
There is a disconnect between the developers and the city which requires a “meeting of the minds,” she said.
The developers want to move quickly because they are taking a risk with this investment, Darcy said.
“I don’t want to compromise value for economics,” Sipple said.
There is a way to get what the developers and city both want, but they need to find out how, he said.
The developers are rushing to get the development agreement done because they didn’t come to the city earlier, Yenne said. It’s possible they could ask the landowner to extend the closing deadline if the agreement is not completed in time, he said.
The time crunch is not the city’s fault, Councilman Gerald Roznovsky said. The city has learned from previous PUDs that what they want from this development needs to be agreed upon in writing, not by a handshake, he said.
Government typically moves slowly to ensure they don’t make mistakes, Councilman Matt Broaddus said.
The city still has an opportunity to make Alden what it wants it to be, while Noteware also has an opportunity to make money by making the development what the city wants it to be, Darcy said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.