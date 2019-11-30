LAKE JACKSON — Lotus Street between Maple and South Yaupon streets will be closed for a drainage replacement project starting Monday, meaning some residents will need to find an alternative route to get into their neighborhood for at least seven weeks.
This is not what Lake Jackson staff considers a “collector street” that commonly passes much traffic through, but it is often used by residents of the nearby neighborhood to access Oak Drive South, City Engineer Sal Aguirre said.
“This is primarily a neighborhood situation,” he said.
Residents will have to use the streets that run parallel to that portion of Lotus, like Walnut Street and Oleander Street, Aguirre said.
Staff knew the project would require road closure because it is a part of Lotus that requires total reconstruction of its drainage structure, he said.
“It had to be done one way or the other,” Aguirre said.
Seven weeks is the minimum amount of time the project could take, he said, if the weather cooperates and “the stars line up.”
This work is part of a bigger project updating older infrastructure in the Woodland Park subdivision, Engineering Technician Eddie Herrera said.
Hickory Street and Bois D Arc Street are completed, so now they are moving on to Lotus, he said.
The process starts with utility crews taking out and replacing the water and sewer lines, with drainage replaced at the same time, Herrera said.
Pavement crews then come in and remove and replace half of the street, along with the sidewalks, driveways and everything on that side, then do the other half, he said.
When half of the street is off, construction crews install temporary parking on the other half and walkways to get across, Herrera said. It keeps them connected, but it’s not the best situation, he said.
“We try to make it as best as we can while we’re doing the work,” he said.
They then replace the other half and plant a “starter strip” of grass near the street to help it connect to the residents’ lawns further up, Herrera said.
“Then once all of that’s done, everything’s in place, they have a new street and it should last us another 50 years,” he said.
This project will go in phases on Lotus, which is starting with the segment that will be closed, where there are no houses facing the street, Herrera said.
Staff is gathering input from residents on other sections of Lotus about whether they’d rather construction crews start another phase of work before Christmas, which is not the most productive work period but would get the streets back to full normalcy quicker, or if they’d rather crews work or wait until the new year to start, Herrera said.
Residents on Lotus are getting those questionnaires, he said. The work will eventually happen either way, but because of winter weather, they are asking for input, Herrera said.
The infrastructure updating projects run in a constant cycle throughout the city, he said, and once all streets are replaced, it’s time to replace more.
