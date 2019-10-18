ANGLETON — The Exchange Club of Angleton will host its 17th annual “One Nation Under God” luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at the First Presbyterian Church of Angleton, 130 S. Arcola St. in the fellowship hall.
Strength for Service board member A.J. Brian will be this year’s featured speaker.
Strength for Service is a nonprofit with the goal of bringing spiritual comfort and assurance to those engaged in service to others. The organization publishes and distributes free spiritual and inspirational literature to members of the armed services, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs/paramedics and other community servants.
Brian will discuss Strength for Service and its vision and mission. Brian will relate her organization’s relationship with the Exchange Club “One Nation Under God” theme.
“The Exchange Club of Angleton is very excited to welcome Strength for Service to our community as our ‘One Nation Under God’ program this year,” club president Bob Fried said. “Strength for Service personifies our country’s relationship to a higher power (God), with a unique perspective and a message many should hear.”
November is the National Exchange Club’s “One Nation Under God” month. The Exchange Club of Angleton hosts the luncheon each year in celebration of the country’s religious heritage in an effort to remind citizens to trust in a higher power for guidance, protection and strength, and to prayerfully thank God for liberties bestowed upon the country. Exchange clubs all across the country will host “One Nation Under God” throughout November.
The Exchange Club of Angleton has four programs of service: support, care and well-being of youths; care and support of the community and recognizing volunteerism; promotion of Americanism, celebrating the unique relationship with God, and the pride of being American; and the prevention of child abuse.
Tickets are $20. All proceeds go toward the club’s local efforts. Seating is limited and tickets should be purchased in advance. Limited quantities will be available at the door. Tickets are available at the Angleton Chamber of Commerce, Brazoria County Pct. 1 offices in Clute, the Brazoria County tax office in Angleton, from any Exchange Club of Angleton member or by calling 979-864-1838 or 979-864-1523.
