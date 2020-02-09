ANGLETON — Whether Angleton ISD students should be out of school the week of the Brazoria County Fair is a question that could be settled by parents.
District residents who wish to weigh in on the district’s 2020-21 calendar can do so through Thursday at the Angleton ISD website, spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers said.
A committee has narrowed options between two choices this year, with the difference being whether students will be out of class the third week of October, which is the week of the county fair, Chalmers said.
Superintendent Phil Edwards will make a recommendation to the board of trustees during the Feb. 18 school board meeting at 5 p.m. at the administration building, 1900 N. Downing St.
“Anybody — community members, staff, anyone — can go online and vote,” Edwards said. “Our goal here is to try to be as transparent as possible. Right now, people have the opportunity to express their concerns.”
The proposal to not have classes during fair week is to accommodate students who are involved in 4-H and FFA and participate heavily in fair activities, such as raising and showing livestock. Many students all grade levels miss that week or have poor attendance because of their fair activities, Edwards said.
During the 2019-20 school year, a committee voted to approve that week off, which had positive and negative consequences, Edwards said.
“The strengths are that the staff reported feeling more energized and staff attendance has been better this year,” Edwards said. “Don’t know if that’s related, but we believe it contributed.
“Staff have reported that over the break in October and the two weeks for Christmas, academic achievement has partially waned because of the start and stop of things.”
A calendar committee consisting of educators and staff — with some open slots for community members or parents — discussed several ways to tailor the academic calendar to best suit Angleton ISD, Chalmers said.
“The Region 4 Service Center puts out a generalized calendar they recommend each year,” Edwards said. “Each school then takes that and comes back and forms their school calendar.”
The total committee is about 10 to 15 people, Edwards said.
While school board meetings are public and the community is welcome to comment during the next session, Edwards will make his recommendation having considered all input and voting from parents, he said. The board will make its decision during the Feb. 18 meeting after hearing his recommendation, Edwards said.
