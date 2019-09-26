W hether it’s because of distraction, ignorance or maliciousness, dozens of West of the Brazos drivers disregard requirements that keep school bus riders safe daily, officials say.
The Brazoria County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Sweeny ISD and Columbia-Brazoria ISD partnered to create a task force and participate in “Operation Safe Stop” in an effort to increase driver safety around school buses.
Both school districts estimate seeing 20 to 40 violations per day of people not stopping properly for school buses, Constable James Brawner said.
Any time a school bus has lights or a stop sign displayed, signaling they are stopping, drivers must also stop. A driver can continue only if the bus moves, turns off the lights or signals to the driver.
Some people might be unaware of the law, he said. For instance, drivers on the opposite side of a highway with a barrier median do not have to stop for a loading or unloading school bus, Brawner said, but if the highway is only separated by a turning lane, all drivers must stop.
“We’re 15 years old when we go get our education for our driver’s licensing,” Brawner said.
The memory of the laws fades over the years, he said. This program will be a chance to remind and teach the people who don’t know, while ticketing those who do, Brawner said.
The program will put DPS troopers and constable deputies on the school buses, he said. Drivers will not be able to see them, but the officers will call another officer in a patrol car to come ticket when they see infractions, Brawner said.
This plan seems solid, Sweeny ISD bus driver Leslie Follett said. With her experience as a coach, Follett has driven school buses for 35 years, she said.
She’s seen motorists drive past her flashing lights and stop sign on Highway 35 five times a week, she said. Now, district officials are estimating there are five to 12 infractions per day on Highway 35.
While driving a bus, Follett has tried to write the license plate numbers of violators, she said. But it’s too hard to do while also watching kids and driving, Follett said.
In the past, the district had officers lead and follow the school buses, but that just makes everyone follow the rules in the moment, she said.
Follett is constantly watching out for her bus riders’ safety, she said.
“They’re like our kids,” Follett said. “It’s extremely important to us that we deliver them safely.”
C-BISD Superintendent Steven Galloway said child safety is one thing on which everyone agrees.
“Protection of kids is key, that’s what we’re all about,” Galloway said.
Although he hopes there will be no one to catch during this program, he also hopes the infractions stop altogether, he said.
When Superintendent Tory Hill first came to Sweeny ISD, he rode the bus once a month to learn about the district and connect with students and bus drivers, he said.
“One of the things I learned during that process is all the safety components associated with getting our kids to and from school,” Hill said.
Along with loading safely and crossing streets and highways, the number of drivers who disregard bus safety poses a significant problem, he said.
This program is something needed, Hill said.
“We really think it’s going to help improve safety for all of our students,” he said.
The program will start Tuesday and continue through the month, Brawner said. They hope to reduce infractions by 50 percent, which seems like an attainable goal, he said.
A first ticket for violating school bus laws is punishable by a fine up to $1,250.
