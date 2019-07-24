BRAZORIA — City Council is guiding City Manager Olan Massingill through his first budget season while the city still struggles to make its employee pay scale competitive.
The council reviewed a rough draft of the 2019-20 budget at a workshop Monday, the same day Massingill received the certified tax rolls from Brazoria County Appraisal District. Massingill made the draft budget with last year’s values, he said.
Echoing years past, the city manager recommended a $1 raise “across the board” for all hourly employees. Councilman Gary Kersh recommended department heads determine how much each employee will get out of the potential $1 an hour, since council is unaware of each employee’s day-to-day performance.
That is how the proposed budget will treat raises, so they are merit-based, Massingill said. This is how Brazoria has handled pay raises in the past, and department heads can also award parts of each dollar at different times or not at all, he said.
The police department shifted to a step program to compete with surrounding departments, bringing its starting pay for an officer from $17 an hour to $20 an hour, The Facts previously reported. The next budget will not change this, as the raise will apply only to current, full-time employees, Massingill said.
Massingill hopes to give Police Chief Neal Longbotham a $3,000 annual salary increase after learning he has one of the lowest salaries of all the local chiefs. Longbotham’s salary is $67,626 and he is trying to get the chief up to more than $70,000, Massingill said.
The need was confirmed after conducting a salary survey with Hitchcock, a city with a similar population as Brazoria, he said.
Public Works Director Derrell Travis and City Secretary Sheila Williams do not have pay raises proposed in the budget since they both got pay raises during this fiscal year, which they confirmed they are OK with at Monday’s meeting.
Massingill asked for a salary of $65,000 for himself, according to the proposed budget. Kersh said the amount is “way fair” and would like to increase Massingill’s vehicle allowance to $500 a month.
Massingill started as the interim city manager in April for a $55,000 salary, The Facts previously reported.
Council also brought up specific jobs members believe are behind in pay, including code enforcement. That’s a risky position that should be compensated, Councilwoman Roschelle Hicks said.
The council plans to look at each line item of the budget before their next workshop Aug. 6.
If every employee got the full $1 raise, including the positions that are vacant right now, it would cost about $67,000, Massingill said, adding that might be the biggest expense in the general fund next fiscal year.
The city’s utility fund also is looking better than in previous years, Massingill said. Staff is finding multiple issues to clear up in the utility fund including data errors and reading meters, he said.
“We’re finding errors in every bit of it … but we have to take it one step at a time and work it out,” Massingill said.
They have had some improvement, but expect to see more and have the fund support itself eventually, he said.
