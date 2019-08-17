LAKE JACKSON — The Bill and Julia May Children’s Center at Brazosport College recently received national accreditation as a high-quality childcare program from the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
This is the fourth time in the history of the May Children’s Center it has achieved recognition for reaching the nation’s highest quality standards for early care and education childcare programs.
“The teachers work very hard completing an assessment of their classrooms using the quality criteria developed by NAEYC, then a portfolio of evidence is created to demonstrate to the NAEYC assessor that the classroom meets all aspects of the high-quality criteria,” May Children’s Center Director Christine Webster said. “It takes weeks of demanding work to complete the portfolio. Our scores were excellent with 100 percent of the criteria observed in our infant class and 100 percent documented in the classroom portfolio for the toddler class. Overall, our program scored 97 percent.”
The National Association for the Education of Young Children notified the program Aug. 1 of its accomplishment after an assessor visit in July. Being nationally accredited supports the mission of the May Children’s Center as a model of high-quality programing.
The May Children’s Center continues to provide childcare for students, employees and the Brazosport community, as well as creates a laboratory for early care and education students.
The National Association for the Education of Young Children promotes high-quality early learning for children up to age 8, by connecting practice, policy and research. The organization advances a diverse, dynamic early childhood profession and supports all who care for, educate and work on behalf of young children.
For information about the May Children’s Center, call 979-230-3463 or visit www.brazosport.edu/childcare.
