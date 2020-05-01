Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Drive-Thru Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Texas Road House at Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Multiple package options starting at $40. Texas Roadhouse is partnered with Brother’s Produce. Call 979-299-7427.
Tuesday
Cinco De Mayo Food Distribution: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Vida Regional Church, 3133 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Free to the public. Call Pastor Alex at 979-583-1412.
Wednesday
Virtual Membership Luncheon Series: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guest speaker Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta. $20 per person. Chat sponsorships available. Call Nina at 979-849-6443, email nina@angletonchamber.org or visit www.angletonchamber.org.
Thursday
Brazosport ISD Virtual Career Fair: 9 a.m. to noon. Multiple positions available. Register at www.jobsconnected.com/bisd or email humanresources@brazosportisd.net.
