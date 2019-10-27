The Brazoria County League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, a mentor group sponsored by La’Mond Hall, visited Prairie View A&M University’s on homecoming weekend Oct. 19.
The young men went on a tour of the campus and freshmen facilities, received souvenir shirts and attended the football game. They also were provided refreshments by some of Hall’s Phi Beta Sigma fraternity brothers.
The purpose of mentor group is to expose the young men to new experiences and give them what Hall terms “the cheat codes to life,” which will help them become positive men of tomorrow, Hall said.
Hall is a special education teacher within a local school district who hopes to one day assist other educators in learning how to positively connect with minority youth.
Those who made donations toward the trip and offered kind words to Hall for his efforts were appreciated, Hall said.
