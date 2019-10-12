Highway 288-B surfacing project remains in limbo
The expected restart of work to replace pavement on Highway 288-B between Clute and Freeport is still on hold because of an issue with the contractor, according to the state transportation department.
Crews completed reconstruction of the interior lanes of the roadway in both directions from Johnson-Cook Road to the Dow bridge in the spring, but they remain closed to traffic. Work on the exterior lanes has yet to begin because of issues raised by the contractor, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Perez said.
“We continue to work with the contractor,” Perez said via email. “It is our desire to get work going as soon as possible. At this time our goal is to address the concerns of the contractor and get them back to work as quickly as possible.”
The full project had a targeted completion of May.
Lake Studio appeals reclassification denial
Lake Studio, the weekend gathering place organizers claim is a dance studio has appealed the city’s building official’s denial of its permit reclassification.
The former business at 3 Circle Way, Lake Jackson, operated for two weekends before officials revoked its certificate of occupancy and cited the renter, Jeffrey Tisdale, and owner, Sammy Gashi.
Tisdale and Karetta Lux, the studio’s promoter, verbally requested to have the building’s occupancy classification changed from Group B, business, to Group A, assembly, Walton said. The building official sent an official denial letter to Tisdale on Sept. 23. The only assembly use allowed in the subject zone is a restaurant, according to the letter.
A letter with the names of Lux and Tisdale appealed the decision, City Secretary Alice Rodgers said. The appeal will be heard by the Zoning Board of Adjustments at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 in council chambers of City Hall, 25 Oak Drive, she said.
Gulf Coast Wildlife Rescue releases summer pelicans
More than a dozen brown pelicans rescued by Gulf Coast Wildlife Rescue this summer have been released back into the wild or sent to a sanctuary, said the organization’s director, Dana Simon.
The organization sees several brown pelicans in the rescue throughout the year, but this summer there was an influx of sick or injured brown pelicans, Simon said.
The birds were rehabbed over a number of weeks and released successfully after bands were placed on the animals in order to track them, as is the rescue group’s policy, Simon said.
