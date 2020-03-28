RICHWOOD — William Rosson Re Nel Dominque was a kind, warm-heartened and gentle human-being, his childhood friend said the day after the Richwood man died of gunshot wounds.
“I just don’t understand, man,” Jarvis Livingston of Houston said. “He was a great person who had no enemies.”
Livingston had been as close as brothers with Dominque since he was 6 or 7 years old, he said. As Livingston held tears back, he described their fondest memories.
“He was always the life of the party and he wanted everyone to have a better day,” Livingston said. “He was always the clown and loved to have fun. He was a hell of a person. He was hard-working. Everyone that knew him loved him. He meant no harm to no one.”
Police say Dominque, 36, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot multiple times just after 8 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Timbercreek Drive. The shooting, police said, happened because of a dispute over a parking spot.
Shawn Lowell Thorn is charged with murder in the shooting of Dominque, Richwood Police Detective Jarrett Skelton said. He remained in the Brazoria County jail Friday night in lieu of $500,000 bond.
Thorn and Dominque’s girlfriend got into an argument over a general parking issue, which led to the shooting, Skelton said.
Ashley Morris, assistant manager of The Landing apartment complex where the shooting happened, called her tenant a nice, kind and respectful man.
“God rest his soul, it’s awful,” Morris said. “This is a quiet property, we don’t see things like this.”
Thorn did not live at The Landing, Morris said.
The case remains under investigation by the Richwood Police Department and the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, Skelton said.
At the time of Dominque’s death, he faced charges of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm after witnesses told police he shot a firearm into the air on New Year’s Eve at the same apartment complex, police said Jan. 2. Investigators also found a .223 caliber rifle that was reported stolen out of San Marcos Police Department, Skelton said, along with bulletproof body armor in Dominque’s apartment.
Several days later, Richwood police charged him with tampering with a witness after he tried to contact one of the witnesses, Skelton said at the time.
Livingston said his friend never told him about the charges from January, but did say it wouldn’t have surprised him if he said his gun in the air on New Year’s Day.
“That is a tradition,” Livingston said. “Knowing him like I do, he never meant to harm anyone. He just wanted to hear his gun shoot.”
