LAKE JACKSON — A man had to be flown by medical helicopter with severe injuries Wednesday after a crash police believe happened because he made an illegal pass, authorities said.
A Lake Jackson police investigator saw a 2017 black Dodge Ram pickup drive onto the right shoulder to pass at about 3:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Highway 288 northbound, Police Lt. Bryan Sidebottom said. There was a vehicle in each lane at the time, he said.
As the truck came back onto Highway 288, the back of the truck clipped the front of a 2004 Jeep Cherokee in the left lane, Sidebottom said. The 52-year-old Angleton man driving the truck lost control, went sideways, hit two light poles and three signs, then flipped multiple times, Sidebottom said.
The northbound lanes were shut down for about 20 minutes while the helicopter landed to take the man to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for “severe injuries,” Sidebottom said. One southbound lane was shut down for about an hour, but one lane remained open, he said.
The 77-year-old Brazoria man driving the Jeep and the 6-year-old girl riding in the back seat were OK after the crash, Sidebottom said. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
The 52-year-old man could face charges upon release from the hospital, he said. The crash is still under investigation, Sidebottom said.
I would hope he will be charged upon release. I have twice had this happen to me. If a high speed pass on the shoulder does not qualify as being criminally reckless, I don't know what does.
