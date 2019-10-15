West Columbia
Fees to be waived because of mail issue
West Columbia residents will not be required to cover penalties for late payments on their October utility bills, according to a news release from the city.
Although bills were mailed out a day earlier than normal, some residents did not receive them until after Oct. 9 after flooding caused the roof to collapse at the Houston Postal Distribution Center. West Columbia mail had to be rerouted through Fort Worth and San Antonio distribution centers, the release states.
The city will not send out second notices in order to prevent any confusion and will not receive utility payments by mail within the usual time frame.
Disconnections will proceed Monday for residents who do not have their payment in by Sunday, City Secretary Kelli Kuban said.
In the future, the city plans to mail monthly bills out earlier to ensure residents receive documentation in a timely manner, according to the release.
Residents who have not received their bill should call 979-345-3123 or go by City Hall to get a paper copy and pay by Sunday to prevent disconnection.
