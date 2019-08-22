ANGLETON — A 32-year-old man is accused of shaking his girlfriend’s 8-month-old daughter and fracturing the infant’s skull, injuries that led to the child’s death, court documents show.
A Brazoria County grand jury indicted Gary Lee Harling Jr. on several counts of injury to a child Aug. 8 after a three-month investigation that started in May, when the girl’s injuries were reported to police, Angleton Police Cpl. Cameron Parsons said in a news release. Police arrested Harling in Montgomery County on Aug. 12, Parsons said.
Harling was watching the 8-month old the afternoon of May 7 at an apartment complex in Angleton while her mother, Harling’s girlfriend, was at work, Parsons said in a news release. Angleton police received a call that the child had fallen off a slide and was seriously injured, the news release states.
The child went by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where she died two days later from her injuries, the release states.
An autopsy determined the infant had been shaken and suffered a fracture to her skull from blunt-force trauma, the indictment indicates.
Harling has been in the Brazoria County jail on $200,000 bond since his transfer from Montgomery County, Parsons said.
If convicted of the charge, Harling faces up to life in prison.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.