BRAZORIA
Appraisal board votes on council agenda
Brazoria City Council will consider a resolution casting six votes for the Brazoria County Appraisal District Board at a light-agenda meeting Tuesday.
Besides the one action item, council is scheduled to hear reports from the court, police, public service and fire departments, according to the meeting agends.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
LAKE JACKSON
Traffic commission to talk curve parking
The Lake Jackson Traffic Commission will discuss parking along curves on Pin Oak, Sycamore, Jonquil and Cypress streets at its next meeting, the agenda states.
Also at the meeting, the commission will consider traffic and a school zone on Talisman Street, a traffic light at Oak Drive and Altus Emergency Center and turning lanes along Oyster Creek Drive.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
To see the full agenda, visit lakejackson-tx.gov.
SWEENY
Trustees to consider expanding police force
The Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees will consider an additional officer for its police force, as well as patrol units, according to the meeting agenda.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room of the administration building, 1310 Elm St., the agenda states.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board will consider having welding classes at a building on Sixth Street during construction, updating the Walk of Honor bylaws and a superintendent evaluation instrument, the agenda states.
To see the full agenda, visit sweenyisd.org.
