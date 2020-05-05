Brazoria County reported just four new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, its lowest total since April 26 and lowest weekday total since reporting six on April 7.
Three Pearland residents, women in their 30s and 50s and a man in his 60s, and a Terrell Unit inmate in his 60s contracted the virus.
The county also had 14 people recover from COVID-19, bringing the total to 291, compared to 272 that remain active.
Brazoria County has reported 570 residents have tested positive for the disease. Seven people have died of complications from the virus, according to county numbers.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
