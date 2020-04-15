RICHWOOD — The city’s finance director and former interim city manager resigned less than two months into the new city manager’s tenure.
Lindsay Koskiniemi submitted her resignation by phone Thursday to Mayor Pro Tem Mike Johnson after she could not reach Mayor Steve Boykin, she said. She cited a “hostile work environment” as her reason for leaving.
City Manager Eric Foerster declined to comment on her resignation since it is a personnel issue, he said, but deferred questions to City Attorney Matt Allen.
The city disputes Koskiniemi’s claims, Allen said.
Koskiniemi said “a lot of different things” when she called Johnson, Johnson said. He does not know the basis of her resignation, he said.
“I mean it doesn’t sound like they had a good relationship,” Johnson said of Koskiniemi and Foerster. “But we all have to do our jobs or we have to move on. Hopefully going forward, this will be the best for her and the best for the city.”
City Councilman Mark Brown II said while he does not know the ins and outs of everyday life at City Hall, council knew Koskiniemi was vying for the city manager position and hoped she would be satisfied returning to her finance director role.
“I hope the best for her. We talked and we want her to continue to be successful. It’s just unfortunate that it didn’t work out,” Brown said.
Council decided to hire Foerster in February and he started soon after. Koskiniemi filled in the interim position for about nine months after Michael Coon left the position in May. She joined the city as finance director in November 2018.
Foerster has decades of law enforcement and municipal government experience. Though his latest role as Jersey Village Police Chief ended in termination, Brown said council did its due diligence in hiring Foerster and he’s done a good job so far.
Council knew it would be tough to retain Koskiniemi since she was also a candidate for the city manager role, Brown said.
There are no documents executed regarding her resignation, Allen said.
The Facts filed a Texas Public Information Act request for Koskiniemi’s personnel file and communication regarding her employment, which was promptly, temporarily denied due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
No other employees have brought up issues similar to those raised by Koskiniemi, Allen said.
“We don’t believe her claims are an accurate portrayal of the city as a whole,” Allen said.
Councilwoman Melissa Strawn said she was informed of the resignation by email from the city manager.
“It was completely unexpected,” Strawn said.
The finance director position was posted to the Texas Municipal League Career Center days ago, according to the website. It is a position Richwood needs, Brown said.
