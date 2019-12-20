SURFSIDE BEACH — Before flying through the air Christmas Eve with his reindeer, Santa and his many helpers will be riding the waves this weekend in Surfside Beach during the island’s Surfing Santa event.
For the second year, Tourism Chair Michelle Booth said she expects several locals to come ready to ride the waves dressed as Saint Nick on Saturday afternoon.
“Being that we are the surfing community of Texas, we thought it would be a fun way for residents to come out and do something in the wintertime,” Booth said.
Booth was inspired by an image of a surfing Santa she saw and thought it would be a fun way to encourage tourism and celebrate the season, she said.
When Booth enlisted the help of local surfer Austin Campbell to get the word out, plenty of people showed interest in photographing, participating or just watching the event, Booth said.
“The event is very casual and anyone is welcome,” Booth said. “We had about 15 surfers last year. It’s very unique and something fun for people to do. There will be a table set up with hot cocoa for surfers as well.”
Between noon and 3 p.m., all are welcome to watch the event along Beach Drive, Booth said.
The water will be between 57 and 60 degrees, so participants are urged to wear a wet suit under their Santa suit, Campbell said.
“A lot of people don’t realize winter is the best time for surfing,” Campbell said. “This is good because wintertime in Surfside gets really quiet, so when people come for this event, they’ll see how busy it gets.”
Booth expects the event will draw several hundred people to the area but hopes to remind residents to be cautious when parking for the event.
“Beach Drive is a one-way street, so residents can turn on any of the streets once they get there,” Booth said. “People can park and walk to the area.”
While locals embrace the event, organizers hope it’s something that will continually grow as time passes.
“We were a little surprised at just how many people came out to take pictures last year,” Campbell said. “In the summer, you know, everyone’s out here, but this shows that there’s something to do in the winter as well.”
