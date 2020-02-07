FREEPORT — When Freeport Police K-9 Gass died from a intestinal torsion two years before he should’ve retired, K-9 Officer Aaron Wagner was broken.
He took time off of work, since he just “wasn’t in the right headspace.”
“It was very unexpected,” Wagner said.
He was heading home after a shift and had plans with his wife, but sensed something wrong with Gass and rushed him to the veterinarian. By the time they figured out what was wrong and began emergency surgery, it was too late.
“It was hard,” Wagner said. “It’s not like losing a child, but it’s very traumatic.”
Gass was partners with Wagner for four years, after Investigator Clay Hutcherson, who now works for Brazosport ISD police, originally trained and handled him.
“He lost a family member, basically,” Freeport Investigator Husain Jones said.
It was hard on Wagner, his family and everyone at the department, Jones said.
After Gass’ death, Wagner was told by other trainers that this was the real test. If he’s willing to start all over and get another dog after losing his first, he’d know if he really wants to be a K-9 handler.
The smile on Wagner’s face when throwing a toy to his new partner, 15-month-old Zirko, is proof he’s in it for the long haul.
“He was born for it,” Jones said. “He was born to do this right here.”
The pair finished a four-week training course last month. He is a Dutch shepherd patrol and narcotics dog.
A dog is a valuable asset for the department, city and county, Jones said.
“I can’t wait to see him in action,” he said.
Wagner has been in law enforcement for five years. Before that, he served four years in the Marine Corps, including tours in Iraq.
During deployment, he was often led by a dog and its handler, which inspired his career choice. Before then, he helped his older sister with dog training.
“I’ve just always loved dogs,” Wagner said.
Now that he’s training a police dog for the first time, there is a steep learning curve, he said. But Zirko was carefully selected to become his partner.
First, Pacesetter went to Poland to test and bring Zirko back to Liberty Hill near Austin. Then, Freeport police tested and selected Zirko in November.
It’s important to test the dogs because they need to have a high hunting drive, Wagner said.
“He just wants to work and that’s something you can’t instill in a dog,” he said.
He will search until he’s told to move on, Wagner said.
The training is very demanding but even more rewarding, he said.
