LAKE JACKSON — The SPCA of Brazoria County has about $1.5 million donated for it to build a new facility, and its Build Love a Home subcommittee is working to catch up a campaign that was largely halted years ago.
Build Love a Home kicked off in 2015 with the intent to raise $6.5 million, a high-end estimate based on surrounding counties’ facilities, said Ben Russell, who is on the SPCA board of directors and oversees the subcommittee.
There was a community drive and one major donor in 2015, said Beate Damm, president-elect of the SPCA board.
“A big chunk of it was one donation,” Damm said.
Russell and Damm were not part of the efforts back then, but there are some people still involved from that time, Russell said. During that time, leadership was “heavily focused on some of the fundraising initiatives,” but not as focused on the design and building the right-sized shelter, he said.
In August 2016, the SPCA leadership came to Lake Jackson City Council and asked them to reserve land for a $6.5 million, 21,000-square-foot building, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
The city set aside 2.67 acres adjacent to the existing facility at 141 Canna Lane with the intent of eventually negotiating a long-term lease to follow state law, he said. That was also when the SPCA first brought up the idea to part ways when the contract expires between Lake Jackson, Clute, Freeport and the SPCA, which partner in the Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter.
In 2017, Hurricane Harvey shifted focus away from fundraising for a new facility, since it had a significant impact on pets and animals in the area, Russell said. The campaign kicked off again in 2018, he said.
The SPCA board restricted the $1.5 million already raised, meaning they can use it for anything related to the design, property and construction of a new community pet center, Russell said.
The nonprofit has initiated a needs assessment, which is a study of the local community based on accurate and up to date statistics, to give an estimate on size and type of facilities needed, he said.
SPCA leadership hopes to have the needs assessment completed by the end of January, but does not have specific timing and financial goals beyond that, Russell said.
SPCA officials say they want out of the contract as soon as possible because it is not serving the people or animals adequately and their facilities are “dilapidated at best.”
The contract does not include an early out provision, Yenne said, but he agrees the organizations should get back to “doing what they do best” in 2023 — meaning the cities would handle animal control and the SPCA would handle sheltering and adoptions.
Lake Jackson has not touched the reserved land, Yenne said. Build Love a Home’s needs assessment is examining locations in Lake Jackson, Angleton and surrounding areas, Russell said. The SPCA wants to find a spot that has enough space for dogs to run and play, but is still accessible for the community, he said.
If the SPCA does not end up using the reserved land, the city could put a new facility there and demolish the current facility if $3.5 million of debt is proposed and approved by the city’s voters, Yenne said.
The “big question mark” is what would happen with Clute and Freeport in the future since they don’t have a facility, he said.
Clute Mayor Calvin Shiflet and Freeport Mayor Brooks Bass have expressed interest in working together when the shelter board meets again Jan. 14.
Build Love a Home wants to take its time and do things the right way, not for any political or cultural reasons, Russell said.
“We genuinely believe it’s time to upgrade the animal facilities we have here,” he said.
The organization has dedicated subteams focused on fundraising, design and construction and public relations, Russell said, adding they want to do a better job of keeping people up to date with what’s going on.
They are always looking for financial support and people to step up and help, he said.
“We still have quite a ways to go to make what our vision is turn into a reality,” he said.
Donations to the SPCA can be specified to go toward Build Love a Home, which will add to the restricted fund, Damm said.
