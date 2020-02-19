Authorities identify man killed in shooting
Maurice James Hood, the person fatally shot Monday in Rosharon, was a victim of a days-long family dispute between cousins, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said.
The 38-year-old Houston man died when the disagreement escalated again and ended in gunfire shortly after 2 p.m. Monday near a residence on FM 1462 and CR 897, Lt. Varon Snelgrove said. Hood was mortally wounded.
Investigators detained several people for questioning and are continuing to conduct interviews, but no charges had been filed by Tuesday afternoon. The shooting remains under investigation. Snelgrove said.
Throwback Prom raises $150,000
The Brazosport ISD Education Foundation raised $154,100 at its annual Throwback Prom fundraiser earlier this month, the foundation announced, besting the event’s fundraising goal. The money will go toward supporting the teachers and students of Brazosport ISD, Foundation Executive Director Brittany Rosenbohm said.
Not counted in that total is a $650,000 donation presented to the foundation during the event by Freeport LNG, which will be put toward the creation of the foundation’s first endowment fund. The fund is meant to ensure the organization will be sustainable and able to offer support to Brazosport ISD long-term.
“Four years running: we have beat our (fundraising) goal every year,” said Throwback Prom co-chair Jim Martin. “Looking forward to next year’s event.”
Highway 288 crossover project wrapping up
Texas Department of Transportation officially closed the last of three crossovers on Highway 288 on Tuesday, according to a statement from spokesman Danny Perez.
The crossovers at CR 51, CR 48 South and CR 45 are now all closed permanently, Perez said.
This is part of a project to remove at-grade crossings at these roads plus CRs 57, 60 and 63, according to the department, replacing them with northbound and southbound median U-turns and merging lanes.
These U-turn and merging lanes are now open, Perez said. The project is still wrapping up some “miscellaneous items,” but is mostly complete, he said.
The $3.1 million project should improve safety so drivers do not have to turn left onto or across Highway 288, Perez said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.