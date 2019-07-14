ANGLETON
JULY 12
12:57 p.m., 600 block of East Peach Street, criminal mischief.
3:18 p.m., 2600 block of South Velasco Street, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
3:21 p.m., 900 block of Ridgecrest Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:31 p.m., 700 block of Marshall Road, suspicious circumstances.
5:03 p.m., Henderson Road/North Velasco Street, major accident.
8:14 p.m., 600 block of Lorraine Street, suspicious person.
9;41 p.m.,South Highway 288/FM 220, reckless driving.
9:48 p.m., 3200 block of East Mulberry Street, loud noise.
JULY 13
1:03 a.m., 900 block of South Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:12 a.m., 900 block of Akers Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:42 a.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
JULY 12
11:53 a.m., CR 288/College, suspicious circumstances.
4:48 P.M., Highway 288-B/Highway 332, reckless driving.
4:59 p.m., Lazy Lane/Plantation, accident.
5:57 p.m., 100 block of South Highway 288-B, reckless driving.
7:31 p.m., 300 block of Dixie Drive, criminal trespass.
9:04 p.m., 100 block of East Highway 332, accident.
9:28 p.m., Highway 288-B/Highway 332, accident.
10:35 p.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, noise complaint.
10:38 p.m., 100 block of South Main Street, noise complaint.
JULY 13
12:02 a.m., 200 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
12:45 a.m., 1100 block of Lake Street, noise complaint.
FREEPORT
JULY 12
10:53 a.m., Mimosa Court, fraud.
1:10 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, disturbance.
9:52 p.m., Bryan Beach Road, criminal mischief.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 12
1:36 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, reckless driver.
2:31 p.m., 800 block of Magnolia Street, criminal mischief.
2:38 p.m., 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive, suspicious activity.
2:38 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/Highway 332 East, minor accident.
2:46 p.m., 200 block of Lake Road, suspicious person.
2:53 p.m., 100 block of This Way, minor accident.
3:01 p.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive, burglary.
3:11 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
3:15 p.m., Flag Lake Plaza, disorderly conduct.
4:13 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, Oak Drive, minor accident.
4:41 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
5:47 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
5:47 p.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive/North Dixie Drive, major accident.
6:50 p.m., Sultana Court, suspicious activity.
7:29 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
9:00 p.m., Ash Court, suspicious activity.
9:24 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
10:13 p.m., 200 block of Any Way, suspicious activity.
10:26 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
JULY 13
1:07 a.m., 300 block of Cypress Street, disorderly conduct.
1:24 a.m., Lake Road, suspicious activity.
1:27 a.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
3:09 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 12
10:02 p.m., 800 block of East Jefferson Street, suspicious person.
