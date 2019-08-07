WEST COLUMBIA — Officials are seeking a new waste contractor to offer curbside recycling at a reasonable cost after its current service provider decided not to extend its contract with the city, Mayor Laurie Kincannon said.
After officials discussed extending the existing contract with Waste Connections last month, council decided Monday to advertise for bids for a new waste contract, said Kelli Kuban, the city secretary.
“Waste Connections chose not to continue with the contract because recycling was too expensive,” Kuban said.
Kincannon said she doesn’t know where the company’s cost increase comes from but she’s aware they have to pass that on to the municipalities they serve.
“It would be an $8 per month per house cost, so we are just looking at the possibilities,” Kincannon said. “I don’t want our residents to have to bear that increase if they don’t have to.”
Officials from Waste Connections previously mentioned the cost of recycling was increasingly growing, making it difficult for them to serve the area without raising the rates per customer.
“I don’t like to take steps back, I like to move forward,” Kincannon said. “We need to ask people is it worthwhile to them to have curbside recycling and get their input. We’re going to look at every possibility to keep costs down.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.