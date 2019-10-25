JAMAICA BEACH — A car chase that began in Lake Jackson ended with a Jamaica Beach police officer being critically injured Thursday afternoon when a truck traveling at more than 100 mph hit her police car near the San Luis Pass toll bridge, authorities said.
Jamaica Beach Officer Kristin Ornelas was rushed to the University of Texas Medical Branch in critical condition following the crash, Jamaica Beach Police Department Chief Brad Heiman said. Ornelas’ medical condition was later deemed improved to stable, Heiman said.
The driver of the truck and two Galveston Police Department officers also suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, officials said.
“She received several serious injuries, including nine broken ribs, a fractured skull and several undetermined serious soft tissue injuries, but she’s good condition,” Heiman said.
Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a white Ford F-150 being driven by John Perkins Jr., 41, sped through a red light and was in the wrong lane near Oak Drive, Sgt. Carey Lankford of the Lake Jackson Police Department said in a news release.
Lake Jackson police officers attempted to pull the truck over, but Perkins instead took Highway 332 toward Surfside Beach and Bluewater Highway, the release states.
A woman called 911 and said she was a passenger in the truck, describing Perkins was intoxicated and suicidal, Lankford said. Perking would not let her out of the truck as the vehicle’s speed continued to climb, Lankford said.
While on the Bluewater Highway, the passenger attempted to open the door and get out and Perkins’ slowed long enough so she could jump out before speeding away again, Lankford said.
Lake Jackson officers notified the Galveston Police Department and Galveston County Sheriff’s Office of the pursuit, and Ornelas and a Galveston Police Department officer set up north of the median line on FM 3005 in an attempt to stop the truck from entering the wrong lane of traffic as it was being pursued down the highway, Heiman said.
As the truck approached the vehicles, it hit the Galveston Police Department car and then made “catastrophic contact” with Ornelas’ vehicle, police said.
Ornales’ Ford Explorer was hit from behind by the fleeing Ford F-150, police said. The police SUV was lifted into the air and sent crashing into another vehicle, police said. Ornales was in the drivers seat and was restrained during the crash, police said.
Officers arrested Perkins and Galveston police charged him with aggravated assault of a public servant, a first-degree felony, and he remained in custody on a $250,000 bond, a news release from Galveston Police Sgt. Xavier Hancock states.
Ornales has been a full-time officer in the small Jamaica Beach Police Department for more than two years, Heiman said. Last year, she was named the department’s officer of the year, he said. A Dickinson resident, she is also married to a Dickinson Police Department officer.
The Jamaica Beach Police Department was working on setting up a fund in Ornales’ name to help benefit her recovery, Heiman said.
Police are still investigating the crash, and Perkins could face more charges from other jurisdictions, officials said.
