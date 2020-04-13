N ews that the Freeport Sulphur Company had leased sulphur production rights at Hoskins Mound was welcomed by Brazoria County residents in March of 1922.
Newspaper reports indicated that plans to begin operations there were already in the early stages of development, noting that Freeport Sulphur was considered “one of only three great companies of its kind in the United States.”
The story also mentioned speculation that the sulphur company “might build a railroad from Freeport to Hoskins Mound by way of Stratton Ridge,” in order to ship their product to market.
It concludes: “For fifteen years under its present management the Angleton Times has preached the gospel of Brazoria County development, predicting at all times a marvelous future.
At last, the article continues, the community had reason to believe this optimism was justified, adding that the “realization is likely to go beyond expectations….”
In 1922, after it acquired rights to drill at Hoskins Mound, fifteen miles from its Bryan Mound site, the company encountered problems with unfavorable geological formations.
This later led company engineers to pump large quantities of mud into the formation to check the escape of hot water into sedimentary deposits of sand.
In September of 1930, the Angleton newspaper reported that a high-power electric line to Stratton Ridge had been completed and charged, “ready for more drilling machinery when the drilling equipment is ready to go.”
Two companies, Freeport Sulphur and Union Sulphur, planned tests at this site, the paper stated, adding that they expected to find sulphur on the ridge, which would be “an ideal place for a sulphur field.”
In addition, the story notes that the power line “branches off from the main high power line … at Hoskins Junction and extends from that point for several miles to Stratton Ridge.”
In an update three weeks later, The Times reported that the test was under way, with two electrically driven rigs driving two holes beneath the surface in an effort to determine what lay beneath, “what mineral wealth is hidden under the crust in that locality, if any.”
At this site, they also developed the use of water boiler gases for heating the water used. In 1935, it first reused hot bleed water at Bryan Mound, and later continued this at Hoskins Mound.
Other notable dates at the Hoskins Mound site included research on a seawater heating process and its award of an Army-Navy E for top wartime production during World War II, the first use of directional drilling of sulphur wells and the first successful pilot plant demonstration of seawater heating, all at Hoskins Mound.
In addition, Hoskins Mound was the site of the first liquid sulphur shipment to a customer via railway tank car, which occurred in 1948.
As production in Brazoria County declined, shipment by steamers was discontinued, with the sulphur sent by rail. At that time, the marine loading dock was torn down.
During the 1930s through the first half of the 1950s, bits of the bright yellow mineral that had blown or bounced from the rail cars could be found along most railroads along the route from the mines through Angleton, en route to Houston.
Before closing in 1955, the Hoskins Mound site would produce more than 10 million long tons of Sulphur.
Each of the Bryan Mound power plants had utilized its own smokestack, one of steel and the others of concrete and brick. These stacks, which still stood at the mining site, ranged in size from heights of 124 feet to the two largest, which were 149 feet.
Early in 1942, shortly after the United States declared war against the forces of Japan and Germany, blasts of dynamite sent the masses of concrete and brick smokestacks crashing to the ground, destroying the last remnant of the once-great sulphur mine that had been operated there.
An article in the Angleton newspaper on Feb. 5, 1942, noted that prior to their demolition, these stacks were visible from far out in the Gulf, and “were a source of concern in 1917 and 1918 as a guide for enemy ships or subs that might slip past Florida….”
At that time, however, the stacks were needed for the sulphur mining operations, and “nothing could be done to remove the hazard,” the paper reported.
Following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, however, and the declaration of war by the United States, Freeport officials “decided to make certain that the stacks would not serve as a signpost for the enemy in World War II.”
They ordered the landmarks razed as a protective measure against possible air or sea attacks by the enemy.
As a result, the newspaper reported, “Charges of dynamite (were) put in place. At a signal the switch was thrown and the explosives sent the masonry trembling to the earth with a roar, amid a cloud of dust and debris – a final farewell to old Bryan Mound.”
According to literature from today’s descendant of the Freeport Sulphur Company, “Sulphur is produced from petroleum, natural gas, and related fossil resources, from which it is obtained mainly as hydrogen sulfide.”
