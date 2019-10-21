FREEPORT — A new 260,000-square- foot warehouse in Freeport will consolidate 10 Dow Chemical Co. warehouses across Texas, some dating back to World War II, officials say.
The company built this warehouse to promote organization and efficiency, Vice President of U.S. Gulf Coast Operations Rich Wells said.
Some might wonder why Dow needed a $36 million building off Highway 332 when it already has places to put things, Wells said. The company saw room for improvement, he said, and Dow’s Texas Regional MRO Warehouse will help them stay competitive.
“Staying still is going backwards,” Wells said.
The building will consolidate items in warehouses from Victoria to the Seguin River, making sure they don’t have unnecessary duplication of items, he said. The warehouse will make Dow’s management of spare parts “state of the art,” Wells said.
This project is reflective of Freeport’s future, City Manager Tim Kelty said. While the temporary construction workers helped drive Freeport’s economy by eating and staying in the city, the building will support the city’s general fund in the long term, Kelty said.
“I know how important it is to have a strong community partner, and Dow has been there and has been that for us,” Kelty said at a ribbon-cutting for the building Thursday.
Dow is a “major player” in the worldwide market, and its presence in Freeport helps attract other quality industrial investments, he said.
Fifty-five people will work at the warehouse, said Jeff Fourrier, who works in inventory control for Dow. The building is great but nothing without the equipment, Fourrier said.
The warehouse has a modern intercom system, 23 security cameras and a schedule system for the approximately 30 trucks that will come and go from the warehouse each day, he said.
A fence to separate the trucks from the rest of the warehouse and a badge system will ensure that only authorized people can get to Dow’s equipment, Fourrier said.
The warehouse workers will use an assortment of forklifts, some to keep operators standing and at eye level with the load, some made for very narrow aisles and some made for long, heavy equipment, he said.
The warehouse has machines for small material storage with trays that stack up close to the 32-foot ceilings. The machines bring the needed tray down to eye level and use a laser to show an employee exactly where the small item should be within it, Fourrier showed the crowd at the ribbon-cutting.
In Dow fashion, operations at the warehouse are planned to be extremely safe and efficient, he said.
The company plans to start moving in items on Nov. 4, Fourrier said.
