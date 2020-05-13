SWEENY
Using commonly discarded items such as bottle caps and twine, students of Paige Pate’s art class transformed simple pieces of trash and junk into beautiful works of art.
Recycling and preservation were always big teaching points Pate wanted each of her students to take from her lessons.
“I like to upcycle things,” Pate said. “It’s one of my main ideals. I want them to see art in every object.”
For Earth Day in April, Pate instructed her students to gather garbage for the upcoming project in January. However, due to the school closing, that junk lies in the art studio, Pate said. The instructor instead wanted to bring the project to them.
“Kids had access to trash and junk at home,” Pate said. “A lot of kids might not have access to paper, but they have junk. This is always one of my favorite projects they do.”
Through video, Pate encouraged her students “to dig through trash, their junk drawers and under their couch cushions to find interesting objects to use.”
The teacher provided an example by creating a painted dress made from newspapers with a matching necklace.
One of her students, 13-year-old Maddy Gholson, built a wind chime made from plastic cups, paper plates, string and plastic straws.
“I just gather stuff and put it together,” Gholson said. “I got to pick up trash and turn it into something.”
Gholson, an avid art lover, wanted to bring her beloved teacher something outside the box.
“I miss her because in her class we could make stuff and it was relaxing,” Gholson said. “I do art on my own. I like to do portraits and paintings of nature. I chose to do this because this is more creative to build.”
The young artist struggled at first but ultimately completed the project in about an hour, she said. The two paper plates were conjoined by string and straws with plastic cups at the bottom for noise.
Gholson felt “very good and proud” of her hard work.
Classmate Jackson Schroeder made a unique fashion statement by gluing LEGOs to an old pair of shoes. Although at times painful, Schroeder enjoyed the ability to unleash his creativity.
“The day before, my mom was giving away my old toys so I thought about the LEGOs,” Schroeder said. “I used old tennis shoes and I hot-glued the LEGOs. I got burned a couple of times and some pieces didn’t fit.”
Schroeder also said he missed school and Pate’s class, and he is ready to go back.
“She gets us outside for the good of the world,” Schroeder said. “She’s just great. I miss the classroom.”
Reviewing the sculptures, Pate was beyond impressed with the skill and work each student put into their project, she said.
“I was really surprised at the time they took,” Pate said. “They put a lot of time and effort into it. I was taken aback. It was a nice break from the traditional school work. I try to brighten their day.”
After posting the models on Facebook, Pate was proud to see the support from her class and her supervisors, she said.
“Students enjoyed seeing each other projects,” she said. “It was uplifting and easy-going. I’m very blessed our fine arts are deep in the hearts of a lot of people in school.”
Pate hopes her students will always find a use for things people normally would discard.
“I want them to continue doing it,” Pate said. “I want them to see things differently.”
