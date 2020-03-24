With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing exponentially, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta implores residents to think of others rather than themselves.
Four more cases reported Monday brought the county total to 18.
Social distancing is extremely important for the protection of everyone, especially those in contact with the virus on a daily basis, Sebesta said.
“People really need to take this seriously,” Sebesta said. “We will see a continued spike. The more cases we have the more risk our healthcare professionals are put in. No one has protection right now.”
If doctors were to fall ill and shut their offices down for weeks, that affects everyone, the judge said.
“I don’t know if everyone has thought about that,” Sebesta said.
Morgan Ware of Danbury is one of those taking the recommendations seriously.
“Well I think it’s time we take this seriously, stay home, and give ourselves time for the virus to pass,” Ware said. “Otherwise we will just continue to pass it along and our two-week quarantine will stretch over three or four months.”
Monday morning, a 20 to 30-year-old Angleton woman and a 50 to 60-year-old Pearland were diagnosed as the latest infected of the contagious disease.
Monday evening, the county announced two more people contracted the virus — a 60 to 70-year-old Rosharon man and a 30 to 40-year-old Angleton man.
Three of the four cases were not contracted via travel, while an investigation continues for the Angleton man, Sebesta said.
The Rosharon man is recovering in the comfort of his home while the Angleton man is stable but it is unknown if he’s home, Sebesta said.
The Angleton man is more than likely quarantining in his home but Sebesta “wasn’t 100 percent sure,” he said.
Despite multiple cases appearing in Angleton and Rosharon, no evidence has supported that any of the new cases are from the same household, Sebesta said.
To further combat the virus and push social distancing, the county judge’s office ordered the closure of game rooms and eight liner parlors throughout the county as of Monday night.
“We had issues of game rooms being full this weekend and we felt the need to shut those down,” Sebesta said. “Some of them have shut their doors and I applaud them for that. This is for the ones not taken this seriously.”
Convenience stores with games inside will not be shut down, he said. The order only applies to strictly game rooms, pool and bingo halls, Sebesta said.
As of Monday evening, all previous patients remain self-isolated and are in stable condition.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.