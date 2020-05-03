Several Brazoria County cities have had no residents test positive for COVID-19, but whether that's because no one has the virus or not enough tests have been done should become clear as testing ramps up.
Testing needs differ throughout the county, with areas attempting to stay up-to-date on screening.
“Throughout Brazoria County, I believe that there have been a number of resources available; folks can always call their doctor, and they can get them tested in one of the private labs, as well,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “There’s also the Community Health Network, as well as places complying with local orders to social distance and keep up with their cleanliness; they all help a lot.”
While bigger cities are reporting more infections at homeless shelters, The Salvation Army of Freeport has no cases reported as of Monday.
“We’ve not had any cases that we’re aware of in our homeless shelter,” Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army Capt. Justin Vincent. “Currently, everyone is staying healthy here, so we’ve screened, but we haven’t had to test for any cases.”
The Salvation Army is currently screening all those staying in its shelter as well as taking their temperatures.
“Currently, we have had no one coming out as symptomatic,” Vincent said.
There are few if any active cases West of the Brazos, and Sebesta said last month he thinks the worst is over for that part of the county.
Pct. 4 Commissioner David Linder does not know of anyone who qualified for testing and couldn't get it, he said. He attributes Brazoria County's leaders for helping people when needed.
“I do not know any one person that has not been tested that needed it; I haven’t heard it once,” Linder said. “I don’t know, I think we may just be a step above in understanding how people are hurting, wanting to help, and I've seen the same thing throughout our county government."
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
When comparing national data to regional data of positive coronavirus cases, Brazoria County appears to have far fewer cases, but the percentage of cases against the total population remains similar.
The U.S. Census estimated Brazoria County's 2019 population at 374,264 and the county had reported 537 cases through Friday, a ratio of about 1 case in every 700 residents. Harris County has a total population of 4,713,325 and reported 6,551 cases, a ratio of about 1 of every 720 residents.
Community Health Network is hoping to tackle any racial disparity before it hits Brazoria County, said Penny Pabst, SFA Community Health Network chief administrative officer. It doesn't appear to be a problem here, while in some parts of the county, African Americans have been disproportionately represented among the positive cases.
“It's not quite as vivid of a story as in the Houston area because our population is not as minority-rich as in the Houston area,” Pabst said. “Out of all of the patients that we’ve tested — 383 patients — we’ve had a majority non-Hispanic/white tested positive for the virus, from April 20 to April 24, and about 30 percent Hispanic, and 20 percent black, and I think that just directly reflects the Brazoria County population numbers.”
Census data show Brazoria County's population is 31.1 percent Hispanic and 14.7 percent black or African-American. Through 443 positive tests announced through April 25, made up the majority of COVID-19 cases with 25.6 percent while 23.9 percent were in the black community and 21.9 percent among Hispanics.
Pabst believes its new mobile testing units will help reach people who have not had ready access to testing before.
“We just want to expand our testing capabilities,” Pabst said. “Our goal is to try to test as many people as possible, and that is very important in the rural areas as well that may not have had any testing directly in that area.”
Pabst hopes to help people who feel that other testing sites were inaccessible.
“I know that I’ve heard that with some of our patients, if they don’t have an opportunity to get tested in their neighborhood, then they just won’t get tested, even with a slight fever or a sore throat that’s been nagging,” Pabst said. “They need that opportunity.”
SWEENY'S STATUS
Sweeny is one among several cities that has yet to report any cases. That is despite having a large industrial complex with people from outside the city coming and going daily.
“We’ve tested quite a few, but they’ve all been negative,” Sweeny Community Hospital Director of Marketing and Public Affairs Tracie Copeland said. “We’ve had 38 tests that came back negative.”
The Community Health Network will conduct free Testing Tuesday through Friday Sweeny Community Hospital, Copeland said.
“For anyone who needs testing, this is just a free testing site,” Copeland said.
Free testing also will be offered by the health network May 12 through 15 at Brazosport College in Lake Jackson, she said. Prescreening is required to be tested.
“Another one will be provided by the state, and that’s a free testing site in Pearland on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Shadow Creek Ranch High School in Pearland,” Copeland said. “And that’s a free testing site from the state.”
The state is providing 200 tests to be performed May 6 in Pearland, Copeland said.
“They have 200 tests available,” Copeland said. “And with any free testing, people have to call ahead and register, and then they are given an appointment time.”
Other private tests are available throughout the area, Copeland said.
“The rest are income-based, and if you don’t have any income, those are going to be free,” Copeland said.
The total number of patients in Sweeny hospital have dropped since the coronavirus pandemic, Copeland said. She attributes that to Sweeny Hospital’s safety methods.
“Our number of patients have dropped since COVID, but it’s already coming back up,” Copeland said. “The way we’re conducting business here is probably one the safest places you could be.”
Sweeny ISD Superintendent Dr. Tory C. Hill feels fortunate the Sweeny community has yet to have any coronavirus cases.
“We have been very fortunate in our community to have not needed any testing from our staff at Sweeny ISD, for one,” Hill said.
Sweeny ISD makes up a total of 177 square miles, Hill said, with the space to allow for easier social distancing.
“Given the size of our district and the rural makeup, it does make it easier for our community to engage in social distances, I think, than some of the more densely populated areas,” Hill said.
Effective social distancing has allowed the Sweeny community to remain protected, Hill said.
“I think that just being a smaller community, we are able to activate a plan for social distancing in a more timely fashion that I think allows us to withstand the challenges that I think some of the larger communities may be facing,” Hill said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.