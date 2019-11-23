Brazoria billboard construction continues
After city staff issued multiple citations, contractors continued erecting a billboard at West Smith and North Brooks streets until Thursday evening, Brazoria City Manager Olan Massingill said.
Massingill issued a permit to Advertising Higher Inc. for the billboard in error, unaware City Council outlawed billboards more than a year ago, he said. He revoked the permit and issued a stop work order Wednesday.
The construction by Advertising Higher might be complete, Massingill said. When it is, Brett Gilbreath of Gilbreath Outdoor Advertising will handle what is advertised on the sign, Massingill said.
A message left with Gilbreath was not returned Friday. The city issued two citations, one Thursday and one Friday, Massingill said.
Fire victims thankful
When her brother-in-law and niece’s house burned down Nov. 13, Sybil Curry tried to rally the community to help them and has been able to collect a box of clothes and a couple pledged to go shopping for the girl, she said.
Wayne Land had lived in the house outside of Brazoria city limits for 38 years, he said, and found it on fire when he returned from picking up his 16-year-old daughter at school, he said.
Since Land has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, their highest priority is finding him a portable oxygen machine, Curry said. A used machine would be fine, she said.
Anyone who can help can call Curry at 979-824-0945.
Brazoria man who sought sex with minors sentenced
A Brazoria man who was convicted in July of three counts of crossing state lines to engage in sexual acts with minors was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison by a Kentucky judge Friday, according to a news release by the Eastern District of Kentucky Attorney’s Office.
Gregory Lee Hruby, 65, was arrested in October 2018 after he flew from Houston to Lexington, Kentucky, under the guise of meeting someone who would let him have sex with her 9- and 11-year-old daughters, the release states.
The meeting was orchestrated by an undercover law enforcement agent who had been in communication with Hruby after he responded to a Whisper app ad, a news release states.
Hruby must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence and be under probation watch for the remainder of his life, according to the news release.
