RICHWOOD — K-9 Officer Jennifer Beaver and K-9 Hondo live off one salary, her own. That’s why Beaver said an Aftermath K-9 Grant could help her so much, but she needs community votes to win it.
“Our whole K-9 unit is maintained, financially, by me,” Beaver said.
Beaver pays for Hondo’s high-quality food, supplements to support his joints, equipment and veterinary bills, she said.
The equipment, including collar, leash and harness, has to be replaced annually depending on how much the dog is used, Beaver said.
“A working dog is a little bit different than your backyard dog,” she said. “All of that is expensive.
‘Even $1,000 means a lot to me.”
The Crime Control and Prevention District paid to have the police vehicle equipped for Hondo, but she was on her own after that, she said.
Hondo has narcotics and patrol duties and to keep him efficient, he trains 16 hours a month, Beaver said. If she gets a grant with enough money, she would consider getting training materials for his narcotics work, she said.
Beaver doesn’t know who, but someone nominated her for the Aftermath grant, she said. The company emailed her to let her know, and now she’s among numerous organizations who are hoping to get one of the seven grants.
“It’s completely done off of votes,” Beaver said.
Currently, Richwood’s K-9 Unit has a little more than 200 votes. Other units have thousands.
Votes can be cast by visiting www.aftermath.com/k9-grant-south-2019.
Ben Dirks, community outreach associate for the Aftermath K-9 Grant, said the for-profit trauma cleaning and biohazard removal company often works with law enforcement and uses grants as a way to give back to them.
The grants are meant to fund K-9 units that either have an existing unit that needs training, equipment or general maintenance, or organizations that want to create a K-9 unit, Dirks said.
There is $16,500 total to give away to the seven highest vote getters across the nation, he said. The first place grant is $5,000 and the amounts decrease from there, according to the Aftermath website.
Smaller communities often have K-9 units that they can’t specifically fund, so handlers pay for it, Dirks said.
That’s Beaver’s situation, while Hondo benefits multiple agencies in Southern Brazoria County, she said. Not every department has a dog, so they send mutual aid when needed, Beaver said.
“We’re not just servicing our little-bitty community,” she said.
Voting takes place through Nov. 3. Votes can be cast once every 24 hours on the website, as well as on Instagram. The Instagram account is aftermathk9grant.
