SURFSIDE — In the colder months, the Village of Surfside Beach doesn’t see as many visitors as it usually gets in the summer. But the village has a culinary secret up its sleeve: the third annual Food and Art Festival.
The free festival will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway with activities for visitors of all ages.
The food and art festival will feature a chili cook-off, art vendors, a kite show by the Surfside Flyers Kite Club, live music, a community art project and beer tasting.
“In the offseason, when the weather is nice, we want people to enjoy the beach,” said Michelle Booth, tourism chair for Surfside.
There are 16 teams competing in the chili cook-off, and there will be a public tasting when the teams are done cooking. The awards will be given out between 4 and 5 p.m.
“This year we have some new teams competing in the chili cook-off as well as some veteran teams,” Booth said. “The public can taste the chili. There will be a people’s choice award where they can vote.”
The festival will also feature a trash can painting contest.
“Part of tourism is also the beautification of Surfside, and we have artists coming in and competing and they will paint them in a coastal theme,” Booth said. “The trash cans will be placed permanently at the entrance to the beach. We will also have a community trash can that everyone can decorate.”
In the covered part of the festival, there will be various local vendors.
“We have 28 vendors who are all handmade artists,” Booth said. “They either make artisan foods or jewelry, paintings, glass art — everything you can think of.”
There will be two live musical performers for the majority of the festival. Shellye Cheyenne, a young local artist, will perform from noon to 1 p.m., and Crissy and the Clefs, who specialize in a mix of 1960s through ’80s music, will perform from 1 to 5 p.m.
For information, call Surfside City Hall at 979-233-1531.
