LAKE JACKSON — The SPCA of Brazoria County’s Build Love a Home committee is concocting creative ways to fundraise as it moves toward building a new animal shelter.
The SPCA has about $1.5 million in a restricted fund for it to build a new facility, but the committee has a goal of up to $6.5 million.
The new facility will be necessary as the current building is deteriorating and will return to the City of Lake Jackson’s ownership once a contract between Lake Jackson, Clute, Freeport and the SPCA expires in 2023, though SPCA leaders have said they want out of the contract sooner.
In an effort to get the community involved, the fundraising subcommittee plans to start a Monopoly game fundraiser, SPCA Board President-Elect Beate Damm said.
This will be like the classic board game everyone knows and loves, but themed as “Build Love a Home-opoly” with a customized game for this area, committee member Renee Rape said.
They hope to start selling sponsorships to local businesses and people, who can put a business logo, picture of a pet or anything of their choice into a spot on the game board, Rape said.
“We’re hoping to get a lot of local businesses to support that,” she said. “That’s a great advertisement for them because it doesn’t go away.”
The physical board game will be sold at the shelter, The Mad Cattery and any other pop-ups the SPCA attends, Rape said. They hope to have sponsorships and start selling the board game in the summer, she said.
At their meeting Thursday, the subcommittee also discussed the upcoming needs assessment the SPCA board decided to hire Quorum Consulting to complete, Damm said.
That assessment will tell the group “what can we afford, how big it needs to be and where, that kind of thing,” Rape said.
The construction and design subcommittee talked about still actively looking at available locations and land, Damm said.
“They’ll be working very closely with Quorum when they start,” she said.
When the committee met Thursday, they had a room full of engaged people, Damm said.
There were a few new people and they are always looking for more, she said.
They can always use fresh ideas, especially when it comes to fundraising, Rape said.
“We would love to have new blood to help out, especially with fundraising,” she said.
She got involved with the Build Love a Home committee in 2016 after seeing the conditions of the shelter, Rape said.
“I had been to the shelter and seen the conditions and knew that we needed a new facility,” she said.
This will require community involvement, Damm said.
“Anyone who’s wanting to help the animals in this region, this is your time,” Damm said.
The group meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at 459 This Way, Lake Jackson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.