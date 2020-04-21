Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Wednesday
Virtual Lunch: Noon via Zoom, featuring Angleton city manager and mayor. For Angleton Chamber members only. Answering submitted questions followed by lunch. Visit www.angletonchamber.org Email Nina at nina@angletonchamber.org
Earth Day Drive-Thru: 10 a.m. to noon at Richwood City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd. Handing out Earth Day Activity bags (two per car) for ages 5 to 10 years. First come, first serve. Enter off Highway 288-B and exit onto Cedar Street. Hosted by Keep Richwood Beautiful. Call 979-265-2082.
Saturday
South Brazoria Democrats Virtual Meeting: 10 a.m. Sign up at Brazoriademocrats.com. Call Karen Meyer at 713-906-2458.
