ANGLETON — Brazoria County commissioners unanimously approved a tax abatement and creating a reinvestment zone to support a fractionator project at the Ineos Chocolate Bayou site.
MarkWest Energy West Texas Gas Co., a subsidiary of the Marathon Petroleum Corp., is considering investing about $460 million to build a fractionator that would produce about 150,000 barrels of refined natural gas daily, according to MarkWest representatives.
A fractionation site is where natural gas liquids go after being processed. The NGL stream has no industrial commercial value but a fractionator separates components of the stream and those components are useable and can be sold, according to industrial analytics site Alerian.
The MarkWest fractionator products would be sold and shipped to locations overseas, MarkWest representatives said at the meeting.
A public hearing Tuesday morning before the vote brought no comments on the application.
Brazoria County’s tax abatement review committee unanimously supported the request, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“The court finds that the designation of this zone will contribute to the retention or expansion of primary employment or attract major investment that would be beneficial to the property included in the zone and would contribute to the economic development of the county,” Sebesta said.
MarkWest has other locations it has been looking at for the project, but the tax abatement is a good incentive for them to invest in Brazoria County, MarkWest representatives said at the meeting.
If the company decides to build in Chocolate Bayou, it would not be the first fractionator in the county, Sebesta said.
“We have a couple of them going in Sweeny,” Sebesta said. “This is another company looking at taking some of those liquids and gases from the oil field and putting them to good use.”
This project would produce at least 10 full-time positions for the county. On top of that, construction will provide hundreds of jobs, Sebesta said.
“We hope that we can land this project here,” Sebesta said.
MarkWest is aiming to begin construction in late 2021 or early 2022, company representatives said.
