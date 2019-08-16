Districts are graded by scores in three categories: student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps.
Student achievement measures whether students meet grade-level expectations on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test, as well as graduation rates and how prepared students are for life after high school, according to TEA’s website.
School progress compares STAAR scores from previous years and compares academic performance to similar districts, the website states. Closing the gaps acknowledges performances of different groups of students, including varying ethnicities, special education, English language learners and economically disadvantaged, according to the website.
ANGLETON
As a district, Angleton ISD improved its scores from 81 out of 100 last year to 84 out of 100 for the 2018-19 school year, according to data collected from the state-mandated STAR test.
"Overall, looking at everything in the district, we went up a couple of points and obviously we're pleased with that," said Superintendent Phil Edwards.
Across 11 schools in the district, three alternative schools were not measured, three schools improved, two schools remained the same as last year and three schools fell.
Noticeably, Westside Elementary's overall score dropped from 88 last year to 79 this year, Southside Elementary's overall score dropped from 77 to 68, and Northside Elementary's score fell just a couple points from 73 to 71.
Much of the change in scores came from the 'closing the gaps' subsection for each school. Closing the gap measures how well different populations of students are performing. Southside Elementary was rated a letter grade of an F in this section.
While Edwards said the school is looking into the scores and discussing ways to implement strategic improvement plans, he said the way the letter grade is calculated is a complicated process that only takes data from one test.
"The system is incredibly complex," Edwards said. "(The public) sees a letter grade and it seems easy, but it takes a lot of time for people to understand that grade," he said.
Each school is broken into categories that look at how well students perform based on meeting goals set by the state, Edwards explained.
"Basically it means this: it looks at 4 different areas and what the state does is it sets scores you have to reach for subgroups. There are probably 10 plus subgroups," Edwards added. "What happens in our closing the gaps section is that if you didn't hit those percentages in some areas, you get an overall no," he said.
Where there are deficiencies in meeting some goals, Edwards promised the district will see an improvement as they continue to analyze the data.
"We look at those things and we point out some areas we may have deficiencies," Edwards said. "We're developing strategic plans — whether that's additional resources in those areas. Do we need to give more resources, money time, programs? We're doing those things," Edwards said.
BRAZOSPORT ISD
The only school with a significant drop was Stephen F. Austin Elementary, which dropped from 82 to 72. That is reflective of how small the school is, Massey said. When there is only 300 students and 35 students in fifth grade, it’s easy for scores to fluctuate, he said.
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD
But while the district appreciates the state’s accountability ratings, sometimes calculations aren’t perfectly reflective of what is happening in a district, Galloway said.
“It’s number games,” he said. “It’s pretty darn hard.”
DANBURY
Danbury ISD performed well and made improvements in their school district's scores during the 2018-19 school year. Their overall score improved from 81 out of 100 to 88 out of 100.
While the middle school's overall score dropped from 86 to a 78, like Angleton, the school saw trouble meeting the goals for the closing the gaps section, which received a D letter grade scoring a 67 out of 100.
SWEENY ISD
Sweeny ISD received an overall score of 85 points for the 2018-2019 school year, giving the school district a “B” rating.
“That is definitely because we’ve had great teachers who are working extremely hard to meet the individual needs of all our students,” Superintendent Tory Hill said.
Proud of having maintained a B rating, Hill said the district saw tremendous growth in areas like science, social studies, and writing as well as an increase in master’s performance across the district.
The district scored highest in school progress with an 89, indicating how students have been performing over time, and received an 87 in student achievement.
With an overall score of 77 in closing the gaps, which addresses how well different populations of students in the district are performing, and each school consistently scoring the lowest in this area, Hill said the district plans to continue focusing on improving educational equity between student groups by working with teachers.
The district is introducing instructional coaches to teachers across the district and is the first year they will be present in every single grade level, Hill said.
“We are working with teachers as close as possible to where the learning happens,” Hill said. “We’re on the sidelines, working with specific teachers to help them grow in real time.”
As the district continues to become more diverse, it’s important for teachers to continue building on how to meet the needs of students from various backgrounds, Hill said.
Regarding the scores of individual schools, Sweeny Elementary received an overall score of 66 points, Sweeny Junior High received a 77, and Sweeny High School received an 86 as well as a distinction in post-secondary readiness.
“We have traditionally had a very strong high school team, and students do very well there,” Hill said.
There is a 20 point discrepancy between the high school and elementary school. One of the challenges the district continue to face at the elementary school is building literacy skills, Hill said.
For the first time in Sweeny ISD history, the district decided to launch full-day Pre-K. This will allow kindergarten students to come to the classroom more prepared for learning, Hill said. Overtime, the district thinks this will help with literacy retainment, he said.
The elementary school will also be implementing a new literacy curriculum to support the students as well as an additional data driven instructional practice, Hill said.
“We are really beginning to look closer at where students are in their literacy and math skills,” Hill said. “Not just in third grade, but in kindergarten, first, and second grade so that those vertical connections can be addressed early on.”
