WEST COLUMBIA — People looking for a nightcap will be able to get one into the early morning hours after City Council approved extending the hours wine, beer and mixed beverages can be sold in the city.
Alcohol sales are now legal until 2 a.m. at West Columbia establishments on Friday and Saturday, City Manager Debbie Sutherland said.
“Council considered it and we don’t have a lot of establishments selling alcohol at this time, but we adopted the same time for both Friday and Saturday to make it easy,” Sutherland said.
Officials from Black’s Fairy Meadery requested the change in order to better serve their customers and increase their business, co-owner Calvin Greene II said.
“We were trying to increase sales and allow for additional revenue with La Casona finishing up,” Greene said. “We were trying to be strategic and expand our reach right now for our production.”
The meadery opened in West Columbia in 2017 and has been active in community events around Brazoria County since that time, including farmers markets in the area.
“When the ordinance changed, we opened up our back (area) as well,” Greene said. “As we get more exposure and more people to come, our main goal is to build our product and brand awareness.”
Hoping to lay a foundation for more businesses to follow suit, Greene said supporting the growth of small establishments is crucial for the area.
“You know, we’re small, we’re pretty much self-funded and we wanted to broaden our sales,” Greene said. “We’ve had a few more people come in, but we’re also a real laid-back family atmosphere. We’re not very rowdy — the vibe is real laid-back.”
City officials have been instrumental in supporting the meadery owners’ vision, Greene said.
“They’re doing a great job and they have a lot of things going on,” Sutherland said. “Enforcement is always something we discuss, but our police chief felt that there wouldn’t be any issues.”
With the new hours, Greene said families have more options for places to relax in West Columbia without leaving town.
“This just gives the public another venue to come and hang out,” Greene said. “And instead of people taking their money and going to Houston or going to Lake Jackson, they can go La Casona and then come here.”
