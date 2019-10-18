ANGLETON — The unassuming brown paper bags Southside Elementary families lugged to their cars last week contained a rainbow of fresh fruits and vegetables to brighten up their home-cooked meals.
Inside the bags were fresh grapes, peppers, oranges, bananas, carrots, apples, squash, plums and recipe cards to spark inspiration from Brighter Bites, a national organization that aims to help families gain access to nutritious, fresh produce they might not otherwise have the ability to buy or get.
Last week was the first distribution day for Southside since becoming an official site for Brighter Bites. It is the only Angleton ISD school currently a part of the program. Volunteers prepped 125 bags and every single one made it to someone’s home, Southside Principal Jerri Lynn McNeill said.
McNeill said partnering with Brighter Bites is just another way the school is working to make sure students’ needs are met so they are ready to learn each day.
“When students are hungry, they can’t focus on learning; that’s why we moved to breakfast in the classroom to make sure every student was eating breakfast and we partner with the Brazoria County Dream Center’s Backpack Buddies program to make sure our students have food over the weekend,” she said. “Brighter Bites gives us the chance to provide all of our families with fresh produce and make sure our kids are eating healthy and nutritious meals at home so they’re ready for the day when they come to school.”
Southside was accepted into the program because more than 80 percent of the school’s students are designated as economically disadvantaged, but anyone can register to receive Brighter Bites’ fruits and veggies.
The organization will deliver food each week for eight weeks in the spring, summer and fall and gives families two bagfuls of fresh produce each time — enough for two servings of fruits and vegetables a day for a family of four for one week.
The group also provides recipe cards and tip sheets on different ways to cook the food and asks that partner schools teach students about the produce they’ll receive. McNeill said students enjoyed the produce activities and it made them more excited to try the food being sent home.
“It gets them talking about the fruits and veggies that they might not typically see or eat at home and helps reinforce good nutrition habits,” she said. “Once they see it in school, they’re more likely to try it again at home.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.