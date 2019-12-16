CLUTE
BISD board to talk parent survey results
The Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees will discuss the results of a parent survey and consider approving the audited financial report for last year, the agenda states.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. today in the administration building, 301 Brazoswood Drive.
The board will also review the first quarter of its district improvement plan, according to the agenda, and amend its value limitation with Freeport LNG.
To see the full agenda, visit brazosportisd.net/district/board_of_trustees.
LAKE JACKSON
Council to consider new park equipment
Brazoswood Key Club Park needs a playground structure replacement for $114,679, and City Council will consider approving the purchase at its meeting Monday, according to the agenda.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. today at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
Council also will consider purchasing two police patrol units for $68,000, a car for the investigations lieutenant and a Ford F-250 pickup for the deputy emergency management coordinator for $72,500, the agenda states. It also will consider a proposal to extend its industrial district agreement with Dox Chemical, BASF and Brock Stratton Ridge.
Council may finally make an ordinance permanent regarding not allowing parking on South Parking Place during special events and the recommendations that the bond task force gave them at their last council meeting.
To see the full agenda, visit lakejackson-tx.gov.
WEST COLUMBIA
C-BISD board to revisit bus safety program
Columbia-Brazoria ISD’s Board of Trustees will consider a bus safety program after it allowed law enforcement officers to ride along on school buses during October and cite drivers who did not follow the applicable laws.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the administration building, 520 S. 16th St.
The board also will consider interior ceiling and lighting upgrades for Wild Peach Elementary, updates to the current school year compensation plan and picking a construction manager for the upcoming expansion to West Brazos Junior High, the agenda states.
To see the full agenda, visit cbisd.com.
JONES CREEK
Council to discuss suit in closed session
Jones Creek Board of Aldermen will use an executive session to discuss Daniel Krampota, et al. vs. The Village of Jones Creek, Texas, et al., according to their agenda. The lawsuit is brought by more than 20 residents of Primrose Lane who claim the city does not have the authority to approve installation of a hydrogen pipeline under the road.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at village hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road. The only other new business items are to appoint a member to the Jones Creek Beautification Committee and hear a presentation from the Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy Robotics Team.
See the full agenda at villageofjonescreektexas.com.
