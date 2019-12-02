BRAZORIA — The James Anderson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 561’s Sugarplum Market offers the chance to complete Christmas shopping while connecting with other members of the community and supporting local veterans.
The third annual market will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the James Anderson American Legion Hall, 203 E. San Bernard St.
Santa and his elves will attend the event, and the Sugarplum Fairy will make an appearance.
The market will include more than 50 craft and artisan booths, including vendors selling Christmas decorations. Refinished furniture, baby quilts, jewelry, glass art and homemade soap will be among other items for sale.
Raffle tickets costing $10 or three for $20 will be sold during the market, with prizes drawn at 2 p.m., Auxiliary member Judy Parker said. Raffle prizes include two handmade deck chairs, a Texas flag flown over the Texas Capitol, an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, a handmade wedding cross, Ryobi bluetooth speakers and a grill.
There also will be a silent auction.
Chicken spaghetti plates will be available for $10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“One of our local cooks makes it, and she’s just known for being a wonderful cook,” said Candy Rab, first vice president of Auxiliary Unit 561.
A bake sale purchase can provide dessert.
Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting honorably discharged local veterans, Rab said.
“We try to focus mainly on the veterans in our area — Brazoria, West Columbia, Sweeny, Lake Jackson,” Rab said. “We’ve been able to help so many in the area.”
The sacrifices veterans make change lives and serve such a wonderful purpose, Parker said.
“We promise never to forget, and we certainly don’t want to,” she said. “Our men and women have fought for freedom, and we want to preserve it for future generations after we’re long gone.”
Rab’s husband was in the Navy for 20 years, and we would not have the country or lifestyle we do without our veterans, she said.
“We’re very patriotic and want to help other people that served,” Rab said. “It is veterans helping veterans.”
Raffle tickets also can be purchased by calling Donald Parker at 979-480-3094.
