After a six-month housing study was conducted by Community Develop Strategies out of Houston, the completed report indicates Brazoria County’s housing shortage, fueled by an increase in industry jobs, will bring a variety of development projects within the year, Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County President and CEO Gary Basinger said.
“Any community that experiences the phenomenal economic growth such as Brazoria County has realized since 2013 some weaknesses in the economy will be exposed,” Chairman of The Alliance Jim Russ said in a newsletter. “For southern Brazoria County, it’s housing and skilled labor.”
Homes remained on the market for an average of fewer than 30 days, with homes in Lake Jackson selling on average in 13 days, according to the study.
“The majority of unmet housing demand in southern Brazoria County falls into three general categories: entry-level single-family houses, higher-priced custom single-family houses in amenitized subdivisions, and affordable rental housing both single-family and (largely) multifamily,” according to the housing study.
The median price of a home sold in the county in 2019 was $205,000, which is less than the median household income could qualify for, housing study results show.
“Well we just need to develop basically all ranges of housing from apartments to high-end homes,” Basinger said. “We can go out to promote it with developers ... so that people will have a place to live that’s closer to the plants.”
Plant workers often commute to the area, making for a long drive and more time in traffic, Basinger said. Bringing homes to the area will allow those workers a better quality of life, he said.
“Really, it’s just the southern part of the county,” Basinger said. “Acreage seems to be popular, loft departments are popular with younger people. An issue that needs to be addressed is what land will work with that development, what areas within Brazosport and Angleton are good for development with flood precautions and are out of floodplains.”
Developers who’ve come into the area are seeing growth much faster than they originally anticipated, Basinger said.
“We need more housing to give (plant-workers) more options,” Basinger said. “We sent out a press release to different developers. It’s just getting the word out now, this is the initial step.”
Basinger emphasized that developments where access to Highway 288 and FM 2004 are easily made would be the most popular places to develop residences first.
“The sweet spot is high $100,000 to $200,000 (for the price of a home),” Basinger said. “There’s been some of all of that built out, but we need more of it fast.”
