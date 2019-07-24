ANGLETON — Two teenagers set up a meeting to buy marijuana on social media then assaulted the sellers, authorities said, and now both face aggravated robbery charges.
Michael Saldivar, 17, and Braden Haynes, 17, both of Angleton, met a man and a woman on Snapchat and orchestrated a meeting to buy marijuana July 16, a probable cause document states. The two teens never intended to buy the substance, however, records indicate.
When the teenagers entered the man’s truck near the 300 block of Swift Street, Saldivar pulled a knife out of his waistband and held it to the man’s neck while Haynes pulled out a pistol and held it to the woman’s head, according to court documents.
The teens threatened to kill the pair, documents state.
A struggle ensued and the man was able to break away from Saldivar’s grasp, documents state. Haynes began hitting the man in the head with the pistol while Saldivar began cutting the man, records show.
The two teens continued to fight with the man while attempting to steal the his backpack, which had 2 ounces of marijuana in it, the probable cause document states.
A person across the street witnessed the incident and called the police, Angleton Police Cpl. Cameron Parsons said.
Authorities arrived while all four people were still there and arrested Saldivar and Haynes, Parsons said.
The man who was hit in the head with a gun was sent by ambulance to UTMB Angleton-Danbury Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Parsons said.
Angleton police recorded video statements from Haynes and Saldivar admitting to the events, records indicate.
Both teens were arrested and charged for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
Saldivar and Haynes remained in the Brazoria County jail Tuesday afternoon on $100,000 bond each. If convicted, each teen could receive up to life in prison.
