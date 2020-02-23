WEST COLUMBIA — They are gone, but not forgotten.
The tangy scent of grass and earth hung in the air underneath the large white tent erected just for the occasion on the grounds of Varner-Hogg Plantation — the same grounds on which almost 200 enslaved men, women and children once lived and worked.
Dozens of people gave up their Saturday morning to be part of Varner-Hogg’s Day of Remembrance, a presentation that recalled and honored the memory of those former slaves by speaking their names out loud.
“These are the stones, these are the memories, these are the things that brought us over,” said Pastor Lynn Phipps of Burrell Chapel Baptist Church, referencing a Scripture from Joshua. “Let us not forget where we’ve come from.”
A short speech was given by Professor Molly Morgan from Rice University’s Department of Anthropology. Morgan and a group of undergraduate students have been doing some excavation work on the plantation site, continuing a tradition of trying to uncover the particular history and telling the story of African Americans in Texas, she said.
“We hope that the things that we’re finding … will provide some detail to the stories that we can tell about the lives of these people,” Morgan said. “We hope that visitors to this site hear the interesting stories of the people who lived in the main house and in the cottages, but also the important stories about the people who lived and worked in this section of the site.”
It’s important to share those stories and to expand the narrative of such spaces, said Sam Collins III. Collins is a board member for the National Trust for Historic Preservation who works with the Texas Historical Commission at the Varner-Hogg State Historic Site.
“When I visit historic sites and specifically plantation sites, the story of the founding fathers and founding mothers is told, but the story of the enslaved people and the people that actually did the work is not told enough,” Collins said. “It’s our responsibility to tell that story.”
Many times, when individuals can’t see themselves in the stories of history, they aren’t interested, Collins said. That’s why it’s important to tell the full story, he said.
“What we want to do with projects like this is expand the narrative,” Collins said. “Not just be a footnote in Texas history. We too occupy these spaces.”
Those present were able to participate in the presentation if they chose by reading aloud a few of the names — and ages and relationships to family members when known — beginning with the children. To each presentation of the names of the children, then the women, and then the men, the audience responded, “We will remember,” and a bell was rung.
“You come from people of strength, not weakness, and we should not be ashamed of this history,” Collins said. “Hold your head up and be proud of those who survived … because of them we are able to be here today, and we want to remember them.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.