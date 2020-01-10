WEST COLUMBIA
Woman accused of assault with tire iron
A woman remains in the Brazoria County jail after another woman said she hit her with a tire iron Wednesday, West Columbia Assistant Police Chief Janet Parten said.
At about 2:30 p.m., Dena Marie Smith, 51, was riding in a car with her ex-husband when the pair went to a grocery store parking lot in West Columbia to pick up another woman, Parten said.
When the woman being picked up attempted to get into the car, Smith hit her in the face, first with her hands and then with a tire iron, Parten said.
The woman called the police, who responded to the store, arrested Smith and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Parten said.
The woman struck by the tire iron refused medical treatment, he said.
Smith remained at the county jail Thursday afternoon on a $20,000 bond for the second degree felony charge, according to online court records.
If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.