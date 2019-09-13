If you go When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday Where: The SPCA of Brazoria County, 141 Canna Lane Cost: Free Info: Call 979-482-0956 or the SPCA of Brazoria County at 979-285-2340
LAKE JACKSON — The SPCA of Brazoria County is letting the dogs out, giving animals a much-needed break from the loud shelter to spend time in the fresh, open air.
The Doggie Day Out Extravaganza starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the SPCA of Brazoria County, 141 Canna Lane. Dogs can be picked up at the shelter and given the chance to be walked around at nearby parks and other areas of the city.
Those who participate will be provided with a T-shirt and a backpack full of supplies to help each dog through the day. There is no cost to participate, but donations or needed pet supplies are appreciated, according to the SPCA.
This is the kind of event that will greatly benefit dogs, SPCA board member Beate Damm said.
“For the dogs, it will truly be an enrichment opportunity,” she said. “When dogs are in shelter environments, it really changes their behaviors, their attitudes. Just being out for two or three hours completely changes how they behave.”
Participants might fall in love with a dog they interact with, hopefully prompting some adoptions, Damm said.
There will be fun for participants, with a scavenger hunt scheduled that will span about nine locations, Damm said.
A neglected, non-socialized dog is likely to remain in the shelter with a small chance of finding a home, SPCA Board President Brandei Goolsby said.
“Just as children enjoy field trips and adults long for a vacation, shelter dogs want and need play time outside the shelter environment,” she said.
Days away from the shelter also provide volunteers with the opportunity to develop a more realistic outlook on the dog, Goolsby said.
“Shelter dogs thrive with one-on-one time, and their true personalities shine. They long for a day out of the shelter to play and get loved on both, of which has a direct impact on the adoptability.”
For information, call 979-482-0956 or the SPCA of Brazoria County at 979-285-2340
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.