Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Infectious Disease Meeting: 9 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 310 Virginia St., Brazoria. Open to all pastors, pastoral support people and caregivers of all denominations. Guest speaker from Brazoria County Health Department. Call the Rev. Tracy Williams at 979-267-1457.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: Regular meeting canceled. Call 979-230-9564.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Blood drive: Noon to 4:30 p.m. at Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney St., Sweeny. Contact Tracie Copeland at tcopeland@sweenyhospital.org or 979-548-1877, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Friday
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, 2000 FM 1459, Sweeny. $10 per plate. Benefits youth, community and veterans. Call-in orders for deliver in West Columbia, Sweeny, Wild Peach,- and Old Ocean need to be ordered before 10 a.m. Call 979-345-4409.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at United Way of Brazoria County, 4005 Technology Rd. Suite 1020, Angleton. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. Due to change. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
Saturday
Farm to Table Gala: Delayed until May 15. Presented by Rory the Warrior. Call 979-215-1277 or visit events@rorythewarrior.org.
Prayer Line: 10 a.m. For anyone needing prayers. Contact 1-415-464-6800 code 25111, or mail the prayer to FMBC at P.O. Box 2758 Freeport, TX 77542.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.