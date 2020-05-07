High school graduation ceremonies undoubtedly will be different this year. But after the governor announced that they can happen in-person with social distancing standards, local high schools began grabbing at the chance.
Texas schools can host graduation ceremonies starting in June, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday. All attendees must follow social distancing standards school administrators enforce, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said.
Brazosport ISD is actively working on updates and deciding what to do next, district communications lead Karla Christman said.
This is a class that is very close to each other, Brazoswood High School Principal Rita Pintavalle said.
“It’s emotional because I love them,” Pintavalle said, pausing between tears. “These are memories that these kids will have the rest of their lives, so we’re very excited that we’ll be able to have traditional graduation, but six feet apart.”
Exact details about graduation have yet to be entirely determined, Pintavalle said.
“We want to make sure that all of the details are correct on the ticket limitations because we have to follow the social distancing guidelines,” Pintavalle said. “So we’ll be measuring seats and counting chairs and following social distancing guidelines, as well as providing masks to students and everyone working the event.”
Brazosport ISD schools will have to plan according to guidelines, ensuring that participants are symptom-free and that everyone is spaced out, Brazosport High School Principal Richard Yoes said.
“It won’t be a graduation ceremony that our kids are used to,” Yoes said. “But it will be great.”
Students will not be able to have a rehearsal graduation ceremony, according to Abbott’s updates, though the ceremony will require some coordination.
“Part of it is trying to figure out how to have to brand new procedures without rehearsals,” Yoes said. “But we figured it is better to figure these things out and sort out these bumps in the road and these pain points in order for our kids to have a special face-to-face graduation ceremony.”
He wishes the students could hug and shake hands, but acknowledges it’s for the best.
Brazosport ISD graduations will take up the entirety of Hopper Field, Pintavalle said.
Brazosport High School is expected to have graduation June 5, she said, and Brazoswood High School and Brazos Success Academy will be June 6.
“We’re still working on the plan for Brazos Success Academy,” Pintavalle said. “As soon as we have updates, we’ll send an email to our student parent list.”
Graduation times will be determined as part of the logistics, but Brazosport and Brazoswood ceremonies will be in the evening, Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. Brazos Success will be in the morning, he said.
More information including the number of guests allowed per graduate will be coming soon, Massey said.
“We’re just really excited that our seniors will have the opportunity to have a traditional graduation ceremony with their classmates and family,” Massey said. “We’ll keep you informed of any updates.”
Angleton ISD graduation ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m. June 5 at Wildcat Stadium, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“We will be following the recommendations given by the governor and we will be limiting the number of spectators who can watch the graduation ceremony,” Edwards said.
Each senior will get four tickets to give out to guests, he said.
There evidently will be other restrictions that will have to put in place, Edwards said, and those have yet to be finalized.
“We will let everyone know as soon as any updates happen,” Edwards said.
Senior representatives are discussing the specifics of Columbia-High School’s graduation, Superintendent Steven Galloway said, but they have picked June 4 as the date.
The ceremony will not be open to the public, he said, and seating will be limited.
“When you’re talking about letting only a certain amount of people in, that tears at my heartstrings,” Galloway said. “Right now with the things that are going on, we do not want to be more or less dictating the rules, but we want to have a safe ceremony.”
They want to follow all legal standards, he said.
“We want to meet with city officials and cover our plan with them to make sure that all of our plans are in line with social distancing in the area,” Galloway said. “Currently, we’ll be limiting guests to 6 per student.”
Sweeny High School students chose June 12 as their graduation date, Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill said.
“Based on Governor Abbott’s plans, we’ll move forward with June 12 at 8 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium,” Hill said.
The district is working on information that will be shared with families and students related to social distancing, Hill said, in order to follow specific state guidelines.
“We will also be using the home and visitor side of our stadium to allow more people to attend, based on the 6 feet distancing requirement,” Hill said. “We already have confirmed our dates, but we have to confirm other guidelines according to the CDC.”
The date that the students selected ensures students going out into the military will have a chance to celebrate, Hill said.
“Our student leaders and we wanted to have those students slated to leave for military service able to attend,” Hill said.
Danbury ISD is still working on what it will do.
“Danbury ISD is evaluating the governor’s order and will be releasing more details about 2020 graduation ceremonies as soon as possible,” a school announcement said.
