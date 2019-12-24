ANGLETON — The holiday season provides the perfect opportunity for community events to draw people together. The Brazoria County Historical Museum’s Christmas offering this year was a cookie decorating class for local families, complete with a reading of a classic Christmas story with a historical Texas twist.
This is the first time the museum has done an event like this one, but it might not be the last.
“We were doing a large Christmas event in the past, but since there’s already a community event like that, we decided to do something a little different,” said Jennifer Caulkins, programs manager for the Brazoria County Historical Museum. “We’re going to change it up every year. Next year we’ll have a class, but it may not be cookie decorating. It may be painting or cake decorating — but it’ll be Christmas themed.”
Ticket proceeds went to pay for the supplies provided to guests, including cookies, icing, piping bags, sprinkles and more, Caulkins said.
The Museum did not make any money from the event, and Abbey Olivares, owner of For Goodness Cakes and instructor for the evening, volunteered her time to help make the class possible.
Cookie decorators sat at tables with supplies, including wax paper and cookies in four different shapes.
“We have a nutcracker theme this year, so we have a soldier, the mouse king, a snowflake and a Christmas tree,” Caulkins said.
The snowflake was the favorite of Skylar Zurita, 12, while her sister Kaylee, 7, liked making the nutcracker.
“The girls love to bake and make all kinds of baked goods,” said Sara Zurita, the girls’ mother. “I thought this would be a really fun class for them to take.”
Skylar bakes for the county fair and Angleton Market Days, so she was learning new skills, Sara Zurita said. The girls each decorated all four cookies, and while they looked forward to taking the cookies home to eat them, Kaylee planned to save one for Santa, Sara Zurita said.
The first step was to try the piping technique, which was used to outline the shape of the cookies. Once the cookies were outlined, participants flooded the cookies with color by filling in the outline and then leaving them alone so the icing could dry. Sprinkles could be added to further decorate the cookies if people chose.
About halfway through the class, while cookie icing dried, attendees took a break to enjoy the hot chocolate bar and hear a reading of “The Texas Nutcracker” by Wade Dillon, who illustrated the children’s book.
“‘The Nutcracker’ is kind of embedded in what Christmas is for us today,” Dillon said. “Every major city has ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet. Everybody’s familiar with it.”
The book, which was written by Jennifer Coleman, offers a Texas spin on the classic Christmas tale, following a little girl who receives a toy nutcracker — but based out of Fort Davis in the 1880s, Dillon said. His illustrations include a lot of Texas history and symbolism, he said.
“The nutcracker design is very much based off of William Barret Travis, the commander of the Alamo in 1836,” Dillon said. “There’s lots of Texas iconography, and that was fun.”
Fun was the prevailing theme of the evening, and maybe those who attended the cookie-decorating class could take what they learned home with them, Caulkins said.
“It’s something they can take back with their families, especially the kids who are here today,” she said. “Maybe help teach their own family make it a family event at home.
“It’s just community family fun,” she said.
