LAKE JACKSON
Trucks collide at mall; neither driver injured
What might have appeared to be a major, fiery crash did not injure anyone, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Carey Lankford said.
A gray Dodge pickup pulled into a parking lot on the west side of the 100 block of Highway 332 and T-boned a black Ford pickup heading eastbound through the parking lot shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday, Lankford said.
The accident report was not yet complete Tuesday afternoon, so Lankford could not provide a determination of fault, he said.
A 21-year-old man was driving the Dodge and a 50-year-old woman was driving the Ford, Lankford said. The black Ford rolled onto its side and began smoking, eliciting a response from EMS and the fire department, he said.
The drivers and passengers were not taken to the hospital, Lankford said.
