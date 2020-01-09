GALVESTON — The University of Texas System announced an open forum for public comments on the search for a University of Texas Medical Branch president, a flyer for the event states.
Between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. today at the Levin Hall Auditorium at the Galveston Campus, 102 Market St., anyone wishing to address the search advisory committee is welcome to do so, according to the flyer.
“The purpose of the forum will be to receive comments from employees, faculty, students and staff — and members of the communities served by UTMB — regarding the qualities, accomplishments and contributions expected of the university’s next president,” the flyer states.
Officials will also live stream the forum at utmb.us/3px for community members served by UTMB who cannot attend, the flyer states.
Within a few weeks, the University of Texas System will post a website allowing community members and UTMB-served areas a place for comments and nominations, according to a flyer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.